Throwing Snow Shares New Song 'Traveller'

Throwing Snow returns with new song 'Traveller'.

The producer - real name Ross Tones - unites with Houndstooth once more for new album 'Dragon', due out on June 25th.

Previous singles 'Brujita' and 'Halos' light the way, with Throwing Snow sharing another preview.

Online now, 'Traveller' muses on distance and travel, picking up on the divides between people, and how they can be bridged.

Deconstructing sounds at every turn, 'Traveller' is a fascinating aural object.

He comments...

"The etymology of the word ‘travel’ originates in ‘to toil’ or ‘labour’.In a modern context, movement is easy for some and near impossible for others, so the word still encapsulates this duality. 'Traveller' is journey music and was made from recordings loaded on to the SAMPLR app then manipulated and sequenced."

Tune in now.

