Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge Has Died

Boundary breaking English musician Genesis P-Orridge has died.

A founding member of Throbbing Gristle, Genesis P-Orridge was branded a “wrecker of civilisation” while performing with arts collective COUM Transmissions.

Later working with Psychic TV, Genesis playing a key role in the birth and growth of industrial, while remaining a cultural provocateur throughout a four decade career.

Battling leukemia for a number of years, a statement has been released from their family tonight (March 14th) confirming that Genesis P-Orridge has died.

RIP Genesis P-Orridge.



This statement was released by Gen's daughters and was posted to Facebook about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pQ7Iu31UHY — Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) March 14, 2020

Clash meet Genesis P-Orridge in 2014 for a lengthy conversation, tackling many different aspects of the creative projects s/he pursued.

