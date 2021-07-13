thomTide Returns With Uplifting Single 'rightBack'

San Diego artist thomTide returns with uplifting new single 'rightBack'.

The Stateside songwriter seems to specialise in packaging his message in a minute way, crafting these microcosms of feel.

Alt R&B meets vintage soul, 'rightBack' is part of his broader summer collection, and it finds thomTide tapping into an increasing feel of optimism.

Re-tooling classic influences in a fresh way, 'rightBack' comes from a very special place in thomTide's life.

Matching electric guitar to piano, the speckled sounds interweave around his dulcet vocal.

The singer comments...

"This has to be one my favourite songs, if not the actual favourite. I just wanted a song where it's all good. Just big up myself and give the lady all her flowers too. It's not super deep of a song but I think that's what makes it my favorite. It just feels good."

Done and dusted in two minutes exactly, you can check out 'rightBack' below.

