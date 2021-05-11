Thomas Headon Offers Up 'Strawberry Kisses'

Thomas Headon has shared his new single 'Strawberry Kisses' in full.

The songwriter was raised in Melbourne, but returned to his London birth place mere weeks before the pandemic hit.

Desiring to focus on music, he threw himself into the task, building a huge global fanbase from the ground up.

Incoming EP 'Victoria' was constructed along the way, and it follows a pair of EPs in the past 18 months.

He comments: “I’ve written the ‘Victoria’ EP over the course of six months in a bunch of different places. Musically it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to be and I’m really glad that I’ve done it with this record. It’s basically a look into my diary over the past half year. It’s been quite a big step for me, putting out songs that are super honest and mean so much to me, but it feels great and I hope there’s a teenager somewhere experiencing what I did making this EP and relates to it in the same way.”

Out on March 11th, it's led by bubbling new bedroom pop number 'Strawberry Kisses', a headlong sugar rush that deals with young love and seductive.

Thomas Headon explains...

“‘Strawberry Kisses’ is my experience of spending a night with someone who I didn’t really expect to. It was the classic experience of “they’re out of my league” suddenly turning into “never mind, this might be going somewhere”. I’ve been playing this song live for a while now, it feels good to finally have it out so people can hear it outside of the shows. I think it’s the most honest and straightforward I’ve been in a song, in a way that’s pushed me out of my comfort zone a bit, my mum doesn’t really like it for that reason.”

Tune in now.