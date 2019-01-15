Thom Yorke Teases New Solo Project

Thom Yorke seems to be hinting at a new solo project.

A number of posters have appeared around the world, each dubbed with messages from pseudo company Anima Technologies.

The posters have been placed on the London underground, in the streets of Milan, and even the Dallas Observer newspaper in Texas.

The messages contain a phone number - 916-619-6192 in the US or 07588733111 in the UK - which, when dialled, reveals that the company has been shut down.

Seemingly investigating the possibility of a "dream camera" to capture and record our subconscious, it sparked a flurry of speculation online.

Hey #London folks! We think we have spotted part of an ARG on the tube this morning (Jubilee line).



Anyone know anything more about this?#Anima#AnimaTechnologies pic.twitter.com/7GM4Eks5jY — Kim Warren (@Fellwolf) June 13, 2019

After some digging, the truth was uncovered...

Ok...so after a bit of digging tonight, I think I've worked some of it out. I think it's got something to do with @thomyorke and/or @radiohead. THREAD. https://t.co/eLARPLtTHN — Tom Roles (@tomroles) June 14, 2019

So: is this a new Thom Yorke album? The Radiohead frontman scored the Suspiria remake last year, but spoke to Crack in 2019 about his ongoing solo deviations.

He commented: “The dystopian thing is one part of it, yes, but for me, one of the big, prevailing things was a sense of anxiety. If you suffer from anxiety it manifests itself in unpredictable ways, some people have over-emotional reactions. [For] some people the roots of reality can just get pulled out, you don’t know what’s happening. Then eventually reality comes back.”

“For some reason I thought a really good way of expressing anxiety creatively was in a dystopian environment. I had so many visual things going on at this point.”

More updates as we get them.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.