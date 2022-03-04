Thom Yorke Shares Solo Song 'That's How Horses Are'

Thom Yorke has shared new solo song 'That's How Horses Are'.

The Radiohead frontman is in a productive creative mood, with his side project The Smile hitting the road in May.

An experienced soundtrack artist - his work for Suspiria was sublime - Thom Yorke contributes to the new (and final) season of Peaky Blinders.

Previously released song '5.17' went online a few weeks ago, with Thom Yorke now sharing something new.

'That's How Horses Are' is online now, and it carries itself with a certain spectral beauty.

