Thom Yorke Shares Solo Song 'That's How Horses Are'

Thom Yorke has shared new solo song 'That's How Horses Are'.
The Radiohead frontman is in a productive creative mood, with his side project The Smile hitting the road in May.
An experienced soundtrack artist - his work for Suspiria was sublime - Thom Yorke contributes to the new (and final) season of Peaky Blinders.
Previously released song '5.17' went online a few weeks ago, with Thom Yorke now sharing something new.
'That's How Horses Are' is online now, and it carries itself with a certain spectral beauty.
