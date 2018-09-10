Thom Yorke Shares New Track 'Hands Off The Antarctic'

Thom Yorke has shared powerful new track 'Hands Off The Antarctic' - tune in now.

The Radiohead frontman recently completed a solo score for the Suspiria re-make, and has now linked with Greenpeace to share more music.

The environmental charity projected a 3D image on to London's Marble Arch last night (October 16th), and used Thom Yorke's music as a backdrop.

'Hands Off The Antarctic' is out now, and it's a plea for ecological awareness as the impact of our behaviour on the planet becomes more and more apparent with each passing day.

The title of the piece links to an ongoing Greenpeace campaign to establish a vast Anarctic Ocean Sanctuary.

"There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint," Yorke said in a statement. "This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps."

Like a jigsaw falling into place, it’s amazing to see how many people all across the planet support the #ProtectAntarctic campaign.

Thanks to everyone of you! And thanks to @ThomYorke for providing this beautiful new song too. #peoplepower https://t.co/vS2z486TNr pic.twitter.com/WElqZt5qDj — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 16, 2018

