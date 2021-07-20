Thom Yorke Shares Hour-Long Sonos Radio Mix

Thom Yorke has shared a brand new hour-long mix for Sonos Radio.

The Radiohead frontman linked with the audio brand just over 12 months ago, and has shared regular mixes in the process.

His fifth instalment is now online, and it's typically diverse, moving from avant garde songwriting through to club-focussed energy.

It's an intriguing listen, one that touches upon new releases from Aldous Harding and Modeselektor, while also doffing its cap to Tom Waits.

The new mix comes during a busy spell for Thom Yorke, who recently shared his ‘(Very 2021 Rmx)’ of early Radiohead single 'Creep'.

Check out Thom Yorke's Sonos Radio mix below.

