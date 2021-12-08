Thom Yorke Remixes MF DOOM's 'Gazzilion Ear'

Thom Yorke has shared a remix of MF DOOM's 'Gazzillion Ear'.

The rapper ascended last year, one of 2020's cruelest blows - he remained a vital force right to the end, even appearing on a posthumous BADBADNOTGOOD link up .

Lex Records had a close connection to the Villain, and he appears on 'Lex XX', a series of previously unreleased remixes from the London based imprint.

Marking the label's 20th birthday, Thom Yorke decided to get involved, re-working MF DOOM's classic 'Gazzillion Ear'.

Lex Records comment...

"Daniel Dumile (RIP) was one of the most prolific artists on Lex, releasing three studio albums as lead vocalist and one as a beatmaker. We spent a huge amount of time with him in the 2010s. He’ll be missed always. J Dilla and MF DOOM only made a handful of tracks together. The best was ‘Gazillion Ear’, built around a massive Giorgio Moroder sample."

"Thom Yorke remixed the track twice. The first version was originally released simply under ‘Thom Yorke Remix’ but he delivered it with the moniker ‘Monkey Hustle Remix’ to differentiate it from the ‘Man on Fire Remix’, which gets its debut release 12 years after Thom delivered it."

"The ‘Man on Fire Remix’ is searing caustic noise on first listen, but in that dense mass of jarring sirens there’s a lurching, jerking funk track that becomes clearer on every repeat."

Thom Yorke has long been a fan of MF DOOM - asked for his favourite rapper by Dazed back in 2013, he replied: “DOOM. Ultimately to me it’s not rapping at all, it’s poetry. The way he freeforms his verses and puts it all together, I don’t think anyone else quite does it like that. I don’t necessarily like a lot of the beats, but he’s always amazing."

