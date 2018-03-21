Thom Yorke On Brexit: "Stop The Bus... Now"

Thom Yorke's lyrics have often focussed on dystopian themes, on technology's power to chip away at democracy and personal freedom.

Looking at Britain in 2019 you'd have to say he has a point: political chaos abounds, and none of our leaders seem equipped to deal with it.

Now the Radiohead frontman has posted a strongly worded comment on the forces unleashed by Brexit, warning against "immense distress and suffering..."

"Nobody voted for you to threaten chaos upon this land," he writes; "Nobody voted for you to bring into question the lives of millions of Europeans in this country as a bargaining tool..."

Referencing the Leave campaign's infamous Red Bus, he writes: "Nobody voted for you to drive this red bus over a cliff with passengers screaming in the back..."

He finishes: "Fear is not a weapon to be used by a UK Prime Minister in the 21st century... Stop the bus... Now."

Read the full statement below:

