Thom Yorke Has Re-Worked Radiohead's 'Creep' For A Fashion Show

Thom Yorke shared a new eight minute take on Radiohead's 'Creep' for a fashion show over the weekend.

The songwriter famously h ates the song with a passion , and it rarely features as part of the band's live set.

Thom Yorke agreed to return to 'Creep' as part of the Jun Takahashi’s fall 2021 collection , crafted for Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.

The designer seemingly urged Thom Yorke to take part, with the collection tagged as Creep Very - an apt pick, then!

Speaking to Vogue, Takahashi commented: “The theme is of a person who is frail and weak but has a truly pure heart.”

Thom Yorke responded with a lengthy, spectral take on the song, with his vocals cracking amidst the spartan arrangement.

You can watch the show in full HERE - the song comes in around the 7.30 minute mark - or check out a snippet below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.