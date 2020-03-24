Thom Yorke Debuts New Song 'Plasticine Figures'

Thom Yorke aired a new song on The Tonight Show last night (April 30th).

The Radiohead singer is on lockdown, and - as band mate Ed O'Brien told this very website - the group have been having regular Zoom meetings.

The songwriter has also been working on new ideas, using his time to pin down some elusive new pieces.

The Tonight Show asked Thom Yorke to perform something from lockdown, part of a series of intimate 'at home' performances.

The singer agreed, and aired tender piano ballad 'Plasticine Figures' for the very first time.

Watch the performance below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.