Thom Yorke Confirms 'Suspiria' Soundtrack Release

Thom Yorke will release the full soundtrack to horror remake Suspiria later this year.

The original Italian producer contained a blood-curdling score from prog group Goblin, working seamlessly with the famously intense supernatural horror.

Re-made for 2018 audiences, the new take on Suspiria features a completely new score from Thom Yorke.

In all, 25 pieces of music are used, collected on a full soundtrack album which will be released via XL Recordings on October 26th.

'Thom Yorke’s Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)' is led by new song 'Suspirium', a piece dominated by that simple yet continuously evolving piano line.

The flute melody recalls 70s folk horror greats, but Thom Yorke's vocal feels incredibly personal, driven by his innate desire to communicate.

Ruff Mercy provided the animation - check out 'Suspirium' below.

