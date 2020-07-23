Thom Yorke Calls Trump A "Facebook Tin Pot Dictator"

Thom Yorke has called Donald Trump a "Facebook tin pop dictator..." in a social media blast.

The US election is dragging on, with the final result balanced on a knife edge between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

With a few states left to declare, Thom Yorke has offered his opinion - and he's certainly not pro-Trump.

The Radiohead frontman has made his feelings clear, having previously labelled the President a "fucking clown..."

This new social media blast calls the politician a "Facebook tin pop dictator..." before adding that he is "utterly bereft of moral authority".

Here's what Thom Yorke had to say.

i donâ€™t want my kids inheriting a world run by flag waving facebook tin pot dictators, utterly bereft of moral authority,

while they watch 200 mile winds pick up and blow their lives away like the Wizard of Oz, having internalized this force fed sense of powerlessness. just sayin â€” Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 4, 2020

