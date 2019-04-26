Thom Yorke Announces New Solo Album 'Anima'

Thom Yorke will release his new solo album 'Anima' on June 27th.

The Radiohead frontman has been teasing the possibility of new material, following his recent score for the Suspiria remake.

'Anima' will be released digitally on June 27th, with a physical edition set to land on July 19th.

XL Recordings will handle the project, while Paul Thomas Andrson has shot the accompanying 'one-reeler' - a film that will debut on Netflix on June 27th.

The title is a Jungian term, while a snippet appears in this new trailer.

Thom Yorke's new album 'Anima' will be released on June 27th - pre-order the album HERE.

