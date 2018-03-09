This Yussef Dayes x Alfa Mist Live Clip Is Outstanding

Yussef Dayes and Alfa Mist recently paired up for a special live session at London's iconic Abbey Road studios.

Percussionist Yussef Dayes recorded his debut album as a band leader at the studios, working with a plethora of guests.

Laying down a version of 'Love Is The Message' alongside Alfa Mist, the pair were joined by Rocco Palladino and Mansur Brown, while engineer Toby Hulbert oversaw proceedings.

As Toby himself puts it: "The band was made up of some of London’s most exciting young players. These guys can really play so it’s an engineer’s dream to work with them."

An intense, fluid workout, the fusion elements inherent in 'Love Is The Message' are pushed out to their furthest most points. An exploratory, improvisatory take on the song, it's a stunning, really quite physical experience.

Yussef explains: "To be able to record this live session in the legendary Abbey Road studios was a beautiful moment. The vibes were 100% as soon as I stepped through the studio door. Knowing that legends I grew up listening to such as Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Amy Winehouse and Radiohead had all recorded their music in this space made it feel that this was going to be a special recording, to add our music to this legacy is something I’m incredibly proud of!"

Tune in below.

Yussef Dayes will release his new album later in the year.

For tickets to the latest Yussef Dayes shows click HERE.

