This 'Wellend' Sea Shanty Might Be The Funniest Thing You Watch Today

Goldie Lookin Chain leap on board the sea shanty bandwagon with a superb takedown of 'wellends'.

The sea shanty phenomenon has spread across TikTok, resulting in major label deals and countless scratched heads .

What lies behind it? Lockdown boredom? A genuine appreciation of the form?

Whatever it is, Goldie Lookin Chain are entranced, with the Welsh hip-hop crew delivering their own take on the sea-born staple.

'Wellend' takes pot shots at those middle aged men who attempt to sport Weller hair-dos , perhaps having more money than taste or style.

Packed full of lyrical barbs, it's done in a tongue-in-cheeky way - we all know the sort of people they mean, and it's done in a playful, not malicious way.

Tune in now.

