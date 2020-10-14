This Unofficial Jay-Z, Smashing Pumpkins Mash Up Is Pretty Great

There's a new Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins mash up doing the rounds, and it's pretty damn great.

The mash up album is a peculiarly millennial concept, putting us in mind of the Danger Mouse project 'The Grey Album' or even Girl Talk's catalogue.

Some bright spark - the rapper Spose, in fact - has come up with the glorious idea of fusing together the DNA of Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins.

Mashing together Hove bars with some classic Smashing Pumpkins tracks, it's a neat, completely offbeat fusion.

After tweeting the release, Spose labelled Smashing Pumpkins as “my favourite band”, before admitting “I’m not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down.”

Download 'Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness' now over at spjayz.com .

'Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness' tracklist:

1. Interlude / Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

2. Change Clothes / I Am One

3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock

4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight

5. Threat / Mayonaise

6. Encore / X.Y.U.

7. Moment Of Clarity / Today

8. 99 Problems / Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans

9. What More Can I Say / Hummer

10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore

11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High

12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye

13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine

14. My First Song / Marquis In Spades

