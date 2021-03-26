This Trailer Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Smiths Fans

The trailer for new film Shoplifters Of The World Unite is confusing a lot of Smiths fans online.

The new film is a coming of age drama set in 1987, the year that Manchester indie legends The Smiths called it a day.

Rooted in fact, it follows a fan who demands a local DJ play songs by The Smiths over and over to the local population.

Expanded into a schmaltzy drama, Shoplifters Of The World was released yesterday (March 26th) a move that caused its trailer to go viral.

Opening with the chords from 'How Soon Is Now?' it moves into a number of sub-plots, before focussing on the final stand out.

Of course, we know the ultimate ending: The Smiths never do get back together, Morrissey besmirches his legacy , and Johnny Marr remains a national hero .

The cliched feel of the trailer has caused no end of consternation amongst UK fans, who have been voicing their disapproval online.

"I mean, I like The Smiths but this makes me want to actually pierce my ear drums and spoon my eyes out," says one aggrieved fan. Says another: "The worst movie ever made is coming to haunt your nightmares..."

A bit harsh? You'll just have to watch it yourself and find out.

Shoplifters Of The World Unite is out now.

