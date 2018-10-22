This Slow Club Documentary Gets Under The Duo's Skin

Slow Club always seemed to occupy their own world.

Rotherham duo Charles Watson and Rebecca Lucy Taylor built up a truly unique catalogue, four albums of joyous, heart-rending, and frequently under-rated songwriting.

Currently on hiatus while the pair explore their own activities - Charles Watson as a solo songwriter, Rebecca Taylor as Self Esteem - Slow Club will re-unite to showcase a new documentary.

Shot by Piers Dennis, new film Our Most Brilliant Friends traces what could well become Slow Club's final tour, a document of independence that also traces the pressures music can place on a friendship.

The film premieres as part of London's Doc 'N' Roll Film Festival, with the screening taking place at the Barbican on November 1st.

Charles Watson and Rebecca Lucy Taylor will be in attendance, joining a Q&A with the director himself. An encore screening then takes place on November 11th at 1:30pm at the Castle Cinema in Homerton .

Here's an insight from Rebecca...

When Piers spoke about making the film I always said he should make something honest and real- ‘warts and all’ if you will. Don’t present a shiny clean version of what I’m like, what being in a band is like, what Slow Club is like. I only really get off on art that feels very real, too close, too much… so this meant I had to practice what I preach.

Every time we would speak about the progress of the film I had to reiterate that he mustn’t worry about my feelings being hurt, I just wanted it to be as truthful a document as it can be. I had to leave it up to Piers to make - I trust him as a person to not exploit me or my situation and I also trust him as a film maker to make something good.

Charles adds...

Having a friend make a documentary about your band can be difficult for a number of reasons. Most of all I would say it’s difficult because being on the road lets them see all the strange, weird and sometimes selfish bits about you. It’s odd waiting to figure out if you’re the person you think you are. This film wouldn’t have been possible without us trusting Piers to make something with honest. In making it Piers has allowed us a small window into each other’s perspectives we’ve never shared with each other.

A wonderful insight into a genuinely special band, we're delighted to be able to share two short clips from Our Most Brilliant Friends - tune in below...

And finally, here's the full trailer for the documentary.

The Doc'n Roll Film Festival runs between November 1st - 18th across various London cinemas.

