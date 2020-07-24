This Sleaford Mods Live Clip Is Fantastic

Sleaford Mods played new single 'Mork N Mindy' on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 30th.

The two-piece will release new album 'Spare Ribs' on January 15th , available through Rough Trade Records.

Lead single 'Mork N Mindy' is out now, with Bristol DIY maverick Billy Nomates co-starring.

Sleaford Mods shot a live rendition at London's 100 Club during a streaming event recently, and shared it with Seth Meyers.

A searing, righteous, scalding take on the song, it finds Jason Williamson sparring with Billy Nomates over that spartan beat.

Oh, and Bernie Sanders was also on Late Night with Seth Meyers - that's technically a Bernie x Sleafords co-sign, right...?

Check out the performance below.

Us and @_billy_nomates doing Mork n Mindy from @100clubLondon last night on @LateNightSeth alongside the great @BernieSanders is pure 2020. Lolz. https://t.co/dZl3X7AqT5 — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) October 30, 2020

