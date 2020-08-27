This Sebastian Plano Live Clip Is Simply Exquisite

Argentinian composer Sebastian Plano has a terrific sense of touch.

Now based in Berlin, his work sits in that modern classical vein, while pursuing tones and colours of its own.

Building an absorbing catalogue, Plano's last album 'Verve' seemed to become a breakout moment on its 2019 release.

Superbly soothing, the record positioned him as a striking, emotionally nuanced composer, someone with a truly unique voice.

New album 'Save Me Not' arrives on July 2nd, and it's accompanied by a series of deftly shot performance pieces.

Album cut 'A Present For A Young Traveller' is given the live treatment in this new video, a divine performance that offers a glimpse into his creative realm.

He comments...

"This video features a live acoustic version of my track ‘A Present For A Young Traveller’. The clip was shot by director Boris Seewald one night at my studio in Berlin earlier this year, where I recorded and produced my new album ’Save Me Not’ in its entirety."

"With this video I wanted to bring the listener inside my studio and share a glimpse of my creative process and how my new record was made. The audio was recorded live and we also recorded ‘Soul I (Avow)’ and ‘Prelude To A Soul’ from my upcoming album".

Tune in now.

