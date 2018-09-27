This Robert Smith Interview Is Incredible

There are difficult interviewees and then there's Robert Smith.

The Cure's iconic frontman tends to do and say as he please, veering from taciturn to hilariously gleeful.

Wandering on to the carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a excitable American presenter rushed up to the singer.

"Are you as excited as I am?!" she exclaimed.

To which Robert Smith replied: "By the sounds of it, no..."

Watch the clip below.

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

Check out the full interview here.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.