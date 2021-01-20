This RIMON Live Clip Is Really Special

Amsterdam based vocalist RIMON has shared a special new live clip.

Born in Eritrea but raised in Europe, RIMON shot the new performance video as part of Eurosonic's digital endeavour.

Collaborating with Belgian duo Bleu Nuit, the clip was shot in Brussels, and features the musicians performing inside the iconic Pavillion des Passions Humains.

'never learned how to cope' is an enormously personal song, one that appears on the RIMON EP 'I Shine, U Shine'.

New song 'Feed Me' follows this, and it opens a new chapter, playing on the dynamic between humanity and the machines we surround ourselves with.

Check out the video below.

