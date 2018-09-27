This Rare Cranberries Demo Shows The Naked Heart Of The Group

Last year Irish legends The Cranberries gathered to discuss an important anniversary.

Debut album 'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?' was about to toast its silver anniversary, so the band went rummaging through the racks.

Their walk down memory lane was shattered in the most cruel fashion, however, when singer and creative force Dolores O'Riordan passed away.

The band decided to continue with the anniversary as a celebration of her life and work, with the 25th anniversary box set due to be released on October 19th.

Containing all sorts of rarities, alternative takes, and other treats for fans, this new edition looks to be the definitive work on a key 90s rock album.

We're able to showcase 'Íosa', a recording laid down during sessions for the album but ultimately left to one side.

Showcasing the band's processes and then-untapped potential, the arrangement is naked but highly intelligent, dominated by Dolores' unmistakable vocals.

Tune in now.

