This New Theory About David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Is Fascinating

6Music presenter Mary Anne Hobbs appears to have found another layer to David Bowie's 'Blackstar'.

The album was released mere days before the icon's death in 2016, and presented an astonishing final chapter to his work.

The record was a deeply nuanced, highly complex piece of art - for instance, it took fans weeks to release that the die cut sleeve presented a constellation of stars when held up to a light source.

Now 6Music host Mary Anne Hobbs appears to have stumbled on to a clue for the single 'Lazarus', taken from the album.

The last single release in Bowie's lifetime, the mysterious video presented the English artist with a bandage across his eyes.

"I think I might have found one of the references to 'Lazarus' which was the last single to be released during his lifetime," the host told listeners.

"On Saturday I was at Tate Britain, the art gallery, they have a lovely little bookshop there, and I picked up a book by Leonora Carrington . To tell you the truth I just liked the design of the sleeve. I didn't really know anything about her."

"I found out she was born quite close to me in Chorley, Lancs in 1916 but spent most of her life in Mexico. She was highly rebellious... and defied her father to become a surrealist painter."Â

Mary Anne Hobbs continued: "She was an author of some very strange short stories. The first story in the book is called 'White Rabbits' and in that story is a character who lives in a Baroque attic among lots and lots of white rabbits, he's made out of stars, he wears a bandage over his eyes and his name is Lazarus.'"

It's certainly intriguing - you can read the story online HERE and the references do indeed add up.

Re-visit the 'Lazarus' video below.

