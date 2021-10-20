This New Short Film Takes You Into August Royals' World

August Royals is primed to go stratospheric.

An artist with the world at his feet, a string of singles have seen August Royals become one of the most tipped fresh names in the music industry.

But his rise goes much deeper than anyone realises. A chance meeting with Kevin Abstract outside a Shawn Mendes show may have started his journey into the limelight, but his roots go back much farther.

In a new short film, Kevin Abstract speaks to August Royals about his art, his background, and his ambitions, laying out the hopes and dreams of this rising force.

Directed by Kevin Abstract and shot by Ashlan Grey, the film was edited and coloured by Henock Sileshi.

Split into three segments, the film airs on Clash this week and it's the perfect primer on the world of August Royals.

Check it out now.

