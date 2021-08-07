This London Record Shop Is Giving Away Free Vinyl

London pop-up SMARTY Disc-overy Store is offering fans free vinyl on July 16th.

The move coincides with the second Record Store Day drop, an annual celebration of independent music retail.

Working in tandem with Record Store Day, new pop-up SMARTY Disc-overy Store wants to introduce the pleasures of vinyl to a new audience.

So, they're packaging up vinyl records, disguising the covers, and offering them out free, one per customer.

The offer runs from AJ Tracey to Ziggy Stardust, and the mystery only adds to the excitement.

Pop down and see what you can find!

SMARTY Disc-overy Store runs one day only - Friday, July 16th from 11am – 7pm, 19 Air Street, London, W1B 5AG.

- - -