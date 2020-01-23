This Kacy & Clayton, Marlon Williams Video Is Simply Wonderful

Kacy & Clayton's gilded brand of Americana has long been a critical favourite.

A group whose work sounds both timeless and utterly fresh, they crossed paths with New Zealand troubadour Marlon Williams some time back, and immediately recognised a kindred spirit.

The two parties kept in touch, swapping the odd idea here and there, before deciding to take the plunge.

Debut collaborative album 'Plastic Bouquet' is out on December 11th, and it's a wonderfully natural combination, a project that brings out the best in every musician.

Take album highlight 'Your Mind's Walking Out'. From the production to the actual instrumentation, it's ever so easy on the ear, while also casting a few shadows.

Just perfect for the mid-winter approach, 'Your Mind's Walking Out' has received the video treatment courtesy of Marlon himself, who shot the clip in his native New Zealand.

With a canine guest star, it matches the rugged character of the songwriting while presenting something a little different.

Says Marlon...

“The canine face. What ponderings truly go on inside that furry skull we may never know but we sure like to imagine we do. Remember Homeward Bound? Or the infinitely superior Milo and Otis? Well, in the noble tradition of awkwardly imputing complex human emotions into the actions of animals, we present to you: Your Mind's Walking Out”.

Tune in now.

