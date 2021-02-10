This Helena Deland Live Session Is Extraordinary

Helena Deland is a songwriter of rare potency.

Last year's remarkable full length 'Someone New' earned rave reviews , thanks to the strength of its lyricism and the intensity of its message.

Sadly COVID meant she couldn't bring the material to audiences across the world, leading to this new in-performance clip.

Teaming with close friend and director Megane Voghell, the pair shot a session at Mixart Studio in Montreal.

Recording 13 songs over the course of one evening and one day, the result is a feature length 50 minute cross section of her potent artistry.

Helena comments...

"This session was the finish line of weeks of practicing in a space that allowed distancing, and though things are slightly different with Covid related precautions, the energy and joy that comes out of getting together to play music is wildly invigorating, and this is especially obvious in this energetically low era."

"As for playing music with people for people, or being part of an audience, I think the special glow of those moments is bound to increase tenfold when we can safely engage in them again. Until then, this is a heartfelt effort to share some warmth, although virtual, and spend some time, although not simultaneous."

We're able to share a short clip, a neat preview before Helena Deland unveils the film in its entirety later today.

Director Megane Voghell adds: "Helena is someone I admire deeply not only for what she creates but how she creates it. The steps an artist takes to put something out into the world reveal a lot about their aim, their vision, what they cherish, their generosityâ€¦ and I wanted to touch on these very things with this live session."

A poised and potent offering, this clip underlines the hushed power of Helena Deland's musicality.

Tune in now.

Watch the session in full below from 5pm today (February 12th).

