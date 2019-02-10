This Handwritten Prince Note Decries Racial Intolerance

Prince was a force of nature.

An unstoppable funky Mozart able to conjure stunning noises from whatever instrument was at hand, his catalogue built into a citadel of free-thinking.

Sadly passing away in 2016, the strength of his recording ability was such that the performer's estate are still filtering through his incredible unreleased catalogue.

Today - June 7th - would have been his 62nd birthday, with the Prince estate sharing a beautiful and timely handwritten note.

Decrying racial intolerance, it's a potent message from one of the best we have ever witnessed.

Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of "Love 4 One Another." In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. #Prince #Love4OneAnother pic.twitter.com/thTv9cukBV — Prince (@prince) June 7, 2020

