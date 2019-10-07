This Common Freestyle Is Magical

Common remains a man of the people.

So when a street performer caught his eye - and his ear - last week, he couldn't wait to get involved.

Grabbing another mic, the hip-hop legend surprised onlookers with some impromptu bars, purely for the love of the art.

The performer, later named as Ray Wimley, was blown away, and thankfully footage was caught on camera.

Check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.