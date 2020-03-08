This Bongeziwe Mabandla Live Clip Offers A Moment Of Calm

Bongeziwe Mabandla seems able to tap into universal truths.

The songwriter's potent touch casts pearls of wisdom in layers of organic sound, with each song seeming to amplify his mission.

2020 album 'iimini' was a gorgeous listen, with his divine musicality covered in Golden Hour hues.

Soft and supple, his work was devastating in its emotional heft, with the lyrical offering life lessons from one soul to another.

Album highlight 'masiziyekelele' is the centre of this beautiful performance clip, shot in the stunning Nirox Scupture Park, situated in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind, northwest of Johannesburg.

A hushed song that deals with the purity of longing, it's a truly affecting love song that places Mabandla's vocal front and centre.

Directed and edited by Tiago Correia-Paulo with Rick Joaquim as DOP, it's a plea for two lovers to become one - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Justice Mukheli

