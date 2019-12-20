This Analysis Of So Solid Crew's '21 Seconds' Will Blow Your Mind

So Solid Crew's '21 Seconds' is an unimpeachable classic of British music.

A real statement from the underground, it brought together a huge crew of South London producers, MCs, and vocalists, a show of force that conquered the charts.

With its impact still being felt, '21 Seconds' has been the subject of this fantastic new analysis by spoken word artist Harry Baker.

Breaking the track down mathematically, he marvels at the intricacy of its structure, while remaining respectful to the UK garage template.

Adding in a guest verse of his own, it's an insightful and pretty-damn-funny look at a truly seminal moment in UK culture.

My mathematical analysis of So Solid Crew's 21 Seconds. pic.twitter.com/aPUh2QKNNJ — Harry Baker (@harrybakerpoet) February 14, 2020

Harry Baker is going on tour this year - catch the dates HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.