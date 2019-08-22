THEY. Reach A New Level On 'Count Me In'

Multi-hyphenated R&B partnership THEY. have shared new single 'Count Me In'.

The duo recently inked a massive major label deal, following a string of independent releases.

'Count Me In' stirs their sonic brew once more, opening with flecks of acoustic guitar before building into a shuddering, arena-worthy beat.

Out now, it's a deliciously catchy return, with the biting, potent vocal matching their R&B influences against a punk-ish desire to do things their own way.

Taken from new project 'The Amanda Tape', you can listen to 'Count Me In' below.

