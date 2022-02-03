They Hate Change Launch Incoming LP 'Finally, New'

Tampa Bay project They Hate Change will release new album 'Finally, New' on May 13th.

The rap/production duo have signed to Jagjaguwar, with the incoming LP representing their debut with the esteemed independent.

Out on May 13th, 'Finally, New' melds together Stateside club tropes, absorbing electro, the Miami Bass of their Florida teens, and UK-centric sounds such as first-wave grime and breakbeat.

New track 'From The Floor' is a dazzling introduction, with the lucid production echoing up-tempo innovators such as Sherelle while placing these ideas in a remarkably distinct context.

The group explains...

“‘From the Floor’ is an ode to Florida car culture, parking lot Electro parties, Miami Bass and Breakbeat Hardcore. We play narrator roles in the video, describing the scene as spectators, admirers, and occasional participants, while our unnamed main character plays it cool behind the wheel, unbothered by the party springing up around his classic Chevy.”

“The sound and look for a modern Florida, for 2022 and beyond.”

Xandra Robyn directs the visuals, which you can check out below.

