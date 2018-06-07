The.Wav Get That Summer Feeling On 'Hands Free'

The.Wav are based in New York, but have their roots across Europe.

Continually looking outwards, the project feels a kindred spirit with London's underground scene right now, its mosaic of colours, its fusion of flavours.

Matching afrobeats against trap hip-hop, latinx culture, and more, The.Wav want to embrace freedom in all its forms.

New single 'Hands Free' has that summer vibe, and it's out now on Daniel Sturridge’s Dudley Road Records.

Funky house laced with elements of what has often been referred to as afro-bashment, it's a diasporic jammer with a sunshine feel.

Daniel Sturridge comments: "We’re happy to put out this vibrant summer record bringing back that funky house flavor with an American twist...we’re excited to show the world the vibes we have been working on and keep people dancing all summer...”

A feelgood jam, you'll want to pull up 'Hands Free' again and again.

