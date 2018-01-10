These Roland Designed Trams Are Mighty Cool

Roland kit remains one of electronic music's most distinctive designs.

The brand's output provided the foundations for club culture, with the 808 and 303 paving the way for house, techno, and a myriad of other sounds.

Berlin is one of Europe's central hubs for club culture, and right now a pair of trams are scuttling around the German capital designed as classic Roland kit.

The Red Bull branding at the top probably points to the brand's ongoing events in the city, but either way it's pretty damn cool.

Check out some photos below.

