These New Puritans To Re-Issue Debut Album 'Hidden'

These New Puritans will re-issue their album 'Hidden' on December 4th.

The album was released in 2010, and at the time Clash praised it was "a stark and dense knockout performance..."

A decade on, the band have prepared 'Hidden [MMXX]' matching the original record against unreleased songs from the time, live recordings, and a concert film.

Out on December 4th via Domino, the release will coincide with a live-streamed set, featuring original member Thomas Hein, pianist Maria Chiara Argirio and composer Henry Dagg.

Check out an overhauled version of 'We Want War' below.

Disc 1

1 Time Xone

2 We Want War

3 Three Thousand

4 Hologram

5 Attack Music

6 Fire–Power

7 Orion

8 Canticle

9 Drum Courts–Where Corals Lie

10 White Chords

11 5

Disc 2

12 Hologram Pianos

13 We Want War Brass & Woodwind

14 5 Mallets

15 Hologram Chamber Mix

16 Drum Courts Hidden Live Paris

17 Irreversible­­–En Papier Hidden Live Berlin

Photo Credit: Angelo Pennetta

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.