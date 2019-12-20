These New Puritans Confirm New Album 'The Cut'

These New Puritans will release new album 'The Cut' on February 14th.

The band released their celebrated LP 'Inside The Rose' last year, and it seems sessions were especially productive.

Gathering these offcuts together, new album 'The Cut' attempts to find focus amid this labyrinth of music.

Matching new music against orchestral interludes and re-workings, the collection also utilises remixes from Ossian Brown (Clyclobe, Coil), Andrew Liles (Current 93, Nurse With Wound), and Scintii.

Ending the 'Inside The Rose' era, the new album will be available to stream and download, alongside a limited edition CD format, featuring fabric artwork.

Of 'The Cut', These New Puritans’ Jack Barnett says: “A lot of these songs were started during the 'Inside The Rose' sessions, but we didn’t have the right momentum to finish them. So we came back to them and turned them inside out.”

New song 'The Mirage' is online now - check it out below.

Catch These New Puritans bringing their special show The Blue Door at the Barbican, London on February 23rd.

Tracklisting:

The Mirage

Infinity

Vibraphones

Orchestral Mirror

Beyond Black Suns [Scintii remix]

If I Were You [Love At The End of the Human Age]

Infinity Vibraphones

Postlude

Angels

Come Down

Anti-Gravity

Piano Mirror

A-R-P

Piano Mirror

Beyond Black Suns [Andrew Liles Ambient Mix]

New Fire

Sphinx

In Pieces

Inside The Rose

Orchestral Mirror

Where The Trees Are On Fire [Maenad Veyl Remix]

Inside The Rose #MeToo mix [Andrew Liles]

Angels

Brass Canon

Where The Trees Are on Fire

Phone Note

Into The Trees [Ossian Brown Recomposition]

Intro Tape (Live 2019) Part 1

Intro Tape (Live 2019) Part 2

