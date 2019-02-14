Theresa May Resigns, Musicians Celebrate

Let's be honest: Theresa May wasn't best liked.

The Prime Minister has named the date of her resignation - June 7th, the first night of Field Day in London oddly enough - and it's been greeted by a mixture of celebration and relief.

Perhaps that's churlish, perhaps it's unkind... but it's definitely the mood of the country.

Musicians are part of this, with a few people airing their views on social media.

slowthai - whose excellent debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain' charts in a few hours - was quick to get involve...

tada @theresa_may IT WAS NICE KNOWING YA BABY GIRL, SEE YA!!! — slowthai (@slowthai) May 24, 2019

Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite was also relieved to see her departure confirmed:

Currently playing the worlds tiniest violin in honour of incompetent, racist bigot Theresa May. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) May 24, 2019

Stormzy made light of the situation, pointing to the resignation date coinciding with MoStack's incoming release:

Lol bait government conspiracy to distract us from the fact that MoStack’s album is out on June 7th as well https://t.co/rJSViEghqR — VOSSI BOP OUT NOW! (@stormzy) May 24, 2019

All in all, a day for Theresa May to give social media a miss...

