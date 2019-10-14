There's A Curious Reason Ellie Goulding's 'River' Hit Number One

It's a dose of playlist trickery...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 12 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 30 · 12 · 2019
0

Ellie Goulding's take on 'River' soared to No. 1 on the charts a few days ago.

The song was originally written by Joni Mitchell, with the English artist taking it in a new direction.

Sailing to the pinnacle of the Top 40, it wasn't long before eagle-eyed observers began noticing some trickery.

As Dan Barker points out, the song was an Amazon exclusive, unavailable on Spotify or Apple Music.

So: how did it become so successful? It seems that Amazon front-loaded the song across their Christmas playlists, guaranteeing an enormous amount of streaming traction.

Equally, the way the charts are compiled mean that any song older than three years old isn't weighted as heavily as a new release, squeezing out evergreen favourites such as Mariah Carey.

Meaning that Ellie Goulding isn't even the most listened to artist this week - she's simply the most listened to new releases. Here's the thread in full.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Ellie Goulding
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next