Them Evils Strike Back With New Single 'OVRDRIVE'

Them Evils have shared their crisp new single 'OVRDRIVE'.

The Orange County crew dip into the West Coast's illustrious rock heritage, stylish guitar tunes delivered with no small degree of flair.

Continuing their rise, the defiant, deeply independent outfit link with Kevin Thrasher for their latest rock missile.

Out now, 'OVRDRIVE' sprinkles from pop magic on their debauched riffs, crafting something deeply theatrical in the process.

Sleazy rock 'n' roll glamour, 'OVRDRIVE' is outrageously entertaining. Them Evils drummer David Delaney comments...

“We were stoked to be able to collaborate on 'OVRDVE' with our good friend, Kevin Thrasher. After the success with our recent singles it felt like a no-brainer to keep him involved in the writing process. 'OVRDRVE' is an engine revving anthem that continues to push the envelope as to what kind of songs we are capable of writing. Keeping the same sleazy Them Evils style, but adding some new ingredients to the rock 'n' roll recipe that gives our fans something new to appreciate!”

Photo Credit: Justin Brunner

