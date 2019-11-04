Theia Shares New EP 'Not Your Princess' In Full

New Zealand pop riser Theia has her sights set on the prize.

Real name Em-Haley Walker, she's already opened for Sia at some lavish international dates, with each release sending streaming records tumbling.

Hailing from Christchurch, New Zealand, Theia is destined to see the world, with her new EP 'Not Your Princess' becoming her calling card.

Glossy electro pop with a central theme of empowerment and independence, Theia raises the bar yet again with her latest release.

Five tracks of exquisite pop music that drifts into uncharted territory, it's led by singles 'Bad Idea' and 'Bye Bye'.

The title song is a triumph, while the full package is completed by the impish inquisitions of 'Telling Everyone My Name' and 'Honest'.

Out in just a few hours, we've got first play of this immaculate pop confection - check out Theia's 'Not Your Princess' EP in full below.

