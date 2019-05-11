The xx Tease "New Music" In 2020

The xx have promised "new music" in 2020.

The band's previous album 'I See You' landed in 2017, shaped by immersion in club culture and the grieving process.

Followed by a full selection of remixes, 'I See You' was a minimalist jewel, one Clash labelled "the bravest album of the band’s career, the one laden with the most changes, with the most prolonged journeys into the unexpected."

Work on a new album is under way, and the results could arrive a little sooner than anticipated.

In an Instagram post the UK group promised "new music" in 2020, before adding "can’t wait to share it with you!"

Photo Credit: Laura Coulson

