The xx Singer Romy Shares Solo Jewel 'Lifetime'

The xx singer Romy has revealed new solo single 'Lifetime'.

Speculation surrounding potential solo material from Romy Madley-Croft has been rife for some time now, and she shared a few sketches on IG Live earlier this year.

Lockdown was evidently a productive time for her, with new single 'Lifetime' surging out of the blocks.

The first to bear her shortened moniker, 'Lifetime' is a dazzling piece of pop music with psychedelic inflections.

The voice is instantly recognisable, but it's being pushed in ways we've not heard before, a kind of playful, almost coy quality.

The full video is online now - check it out below.

