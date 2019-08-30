The Wytches Blaze A Trail On New Single 'Cowboy'

The Wytches have shared their new single 'Cowboy'.

The band's phenomenal live shows blazed a garage punk trail for others to follow, resulting in two heady albums in two years.

But then The Wytches seemed to disappear. The drummer left, while the remaining band members struggled to find a forward path.

Frontman Kristian Bell explains: “We were disheartened by the whole thing. All the work that goes into getting a band off its feet and into the public felt like something we’d have to try all over again.”

New single 'Cowboy' represents their return, a bold offering that aims to retrieve some positivity.

“We've come back feeling re-energised and rejuvenated,” Kristian says. “For a period I was losing interest. We were going through the motions but now things feel right again.”

He adds: “It's a song about attempting to return to a better state of mind. ‘Cowboy’ was a holding place title as it seemed like a riff that a cowboy would enjoy. It had four or five different verses and structures before the final recorded version and by then the name had stuck.”

Crusading, crunching indie punk, there's a dash of melodrama to the songwriting that makes 'Cowboy' thoroughly addictive.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.