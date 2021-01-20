The Who's Roger Daltrey Lashes Out At Post-Brexit Touring Plans

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has lashed out at current plans for post-Brexit touring.

The issue has become much debated, with the potential introduction of post-Brexit visa fees meaning that touring outside the UK for many young musicians will become cost prohibitive.

The row rumbles on, with both the UK and EU seeming to blame each other over the breakdown of this relationship.

The Who's Roger Daltrey has spoken out on the issue, with BBC News reporting that the frontman has signed a letter demanding that the UK government move to secure visa-free touring across the EU.

The catch? He was previously a vocal supporter of Brexit , decrying the "democratic deficit" that exists in the EU while describing the politicians in the parliament as riding a "gravy train".

Every piece of support to enact visa-free touring helps, but we can't help but feel Roger Daltrey's previous words are a little like turkeys voting for Christmas...