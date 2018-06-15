The Who's Roger Daltrey Confirms Autobiography

The Who's iconic frontman Roger Daltrey has laid out plans for his new autobiography.

The book has been in the work for some time, with the singer making numerous mention to it during press rounds.

The full story of his life, it follows Roger Daltrey from a childhood in post-Blitz London through to the R&B boom, forming The Who, and finding international acclaim.

Set to be released as Thanks A Lot Mr Kibblewhite: My Story, the title is a reference to the headmaster who expelled the singer from school when he 15 for a crime he says he did not commit.

Out in hardback on October 18th, the book is described as...

"Four years in the making, this is the first time Roger Daltrey has told his story. It is not just his own hilarious and frank account of more than 50 wild years on the road. It is the definitive story of The Who and of the sweeping revolution that was British rock ‘n’ roll."

Sounds exciting.

