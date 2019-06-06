The Who Announce London Pop Up Shop

The Who are set to host an intimate pop up shop in London this month.

The band are out on the road again, bringing an orchestral version of their seminal 'Tommy' album to London.

Playing Wembley Stadium on July 6th, the show will be preceded by an intimate event in Soho.

The Who @ 52 is a new pop up shop hosted at 52 Brewer Street on June 14th and 15th, and will feature exclusive merchandise, and more.

Fans will be able to pick up The Who releases, a brand new seven inch version of 'Pinball Wizard', and take part in a Pinball Wizard challenge on a full-size retro-tastic ‘Tommy’ pinball machine.

And no, you don't need to be deaf, dumb, and blind to take part...

The Who @ 52 runs on June 14th and 15th at London's 52 Brewer Street, Soho.

